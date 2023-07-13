‘Naked And Afraid: Last One Standing’ Renewed For Season 2 By Discovery Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its Season 1 finale, Discovery Channel has ordered a second season of its hit reality series Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing for mid-season. The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the Naked and Afraid spinoff that pushes the limits of primitive survival, as contestants hunt for food, water, fire and shelter, all without clothes, to win a cash prize.

Since its May 7 premiere, the series has reached 15.7 million total viewers and is averaging a 0.98 Live +3 rating among Adults 25-54. The ten-episode series is Discovery Channel’s highest-rated series of 2023 to date and the #2 freshman cable series so far this year among Adults 25-54 and Men 25-54. The program also is on track to be the network’s highest-rated freshman series in five years.

The Season 1 finale airs on Sunday, July 16 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

“Naked and Afraid is one of Discovery’s top franchises and we knew audiences resonated with Last One Standing as ratings continued to build week after week,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC. “We are giving viewers more of what they crave.”

The series follows twelve of Naked and Afraid’s toughest all-stars as they take on South Africa’s punishing Oribi Gorge and compete head-to-head through brutal, multiphase challenges. At the end of 45 days, only one survivalist can win $100,000 and the first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company.