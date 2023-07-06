Nadji Jeter Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Nadji Jeter has signed with talent management company Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation.

Jeter made his film debut in the 2006 feature Dirty Laundry, written and directed by Maurice Jamal. He went on to appear in films including Grown Ups 1 and 2, The Fifth Wave, Oscar-winning Wonder and most recently Miss Virginia and 2021’s The Runner.

On television, Jeter voiced Miles Morales in the Marvel/Disney XD series Spider-Man. He previously voiced the Miles Morales character in the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse PlayStation game where he was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Performer in a Leading Role. His additional television credits include guest-starring roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Everybody Hates Chris, Castle, Last Man Standing and Grown-ish, among others.

“We are delighted to welcome Nadji Jeter to our talented roster,” said Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strøm, co-founders at Cultivate Entertainment Partners. “Nadji’s remarkable talent and dedication to his craft make him a true standout in the industry. We are committed to providing him with the support and opportunities he deserves as he continues to make a significant impact on the entertainment world.”