Music Documentary ‘Teardrops On The Dance Floor’ In The Works With Ian Bonhôte & Scout Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Bonhôte, director of 2018 doc McQueen and co-founder of Pulse Films, is heading to the dance floor for his latest documentary.

Bonhôte has teamed with Queer Eye producer Scout Productions for docuseries Teardrops On The Dance Floor.

The series will take a look at the evolution of dance music from its early roots in 20th-century club culture through today’s pop culture.

It will offer a deep dive into the work of some of today’s most successful DJs and an exploration of their influences over fifty years of music, dancing and raving. Inspired by club culture stories curated by remix and dance music marketing executive Brad Mason LeBeau, the series will take a look at the cultural and historical context in which dance music was born and then grew.

Bonhôte also directed 2020’s Rising Phoenix and is working on an upcoming film about Christopher Reeve. Scout, meanwhile, has recently made docuseries MerPeople for Netflix and The Secrets of Hillsong for FX and Hulu.

Ian Bonhôte

Rob Eric, Joel Chiodi, David Collins and Michael Williams serve as executive producers for Scout Productions; Bonhôte and Lizzie Gillett will produce for Misfits Entertainment along with independent producer Brad Mason LeBeau.

“Scout Productions has a strong track record of producing quality documentary series,” said Bonhôte. “By marrying our creative styles to bring this history to life, I am confident that together we will bring forth a docuseries that not only highlights the importance of this story but also showcases the profound influence of dance culture on our collective consciousness.”

“There’s no better partner at this moment than Ian Bonhôte and the Misfits team to tell this decades-spanning saga as Scout Productions continues to expand our documentary division with critical, thought-provoking and diverse stories. Our commitment to storytelling with heart matched with Ian’s outstanding direction creates a match made on the dance floor. From Donna Summer to Daft Punk, we’re excited to dive into the cultural, social, and political impact dance music has made on our world,” added Joel Chiodi.