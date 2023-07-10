‘Murder Is Easy’: David Jonsson, Morfydd Clark & Penelope Wilson Among Cast Of Agatha Christie Adaptation For BBC & BritBox International

Industry and Rye Lane star David Jonsson, Lord of the Rings lead Morfydd Clark and Downton Abbey‘s Penelope Wilson are among the cast of BBC and Britbox International’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Murder is Easy.

Filming is now underway in Scotland, with Jonsson playing lead character Fitzwilliam. On a train in 1954 England, he meets Miss Pinkerton (Wilson), who tells him a killer is on the loose in the sleepy village of Wychwood under Ashe. Though the locals believes the deaths are accidents, Miss Pinkerton knows better and is soon found dead on her way to Scotland Yard. Fitzwilliams is convinced he has to find the killer before they strike again.

Clark will play Bridget, Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers, The Crown) is Miss Waynflete, Tom Riley (The Nevers, Ill Behaviour) is Lord Whitfield, Douglas Henshall (Shetland, In Plain Sight) plays Major Horton, Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, Wonka) portrays Dr Thomas, Mark Bonnar (World on Fire, Guilt) is Reverend Humbleby, Nimra Bucha (Polite Society, Ms Marvel) is Mrs Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite (The Tower, Ridley Road) plays Mrs Pierce, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Plebs) is Rivers and Phoebe Licorish makes her screen debut as Rose.

Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is writing the two-part thriller series and Meenu Gaur (Zinda Bhaag, World on Fire) is directing. Fifth Season has international sales. ITV Studios-owned Mammoth Screen is producing with Agatha Christie Limited. BBC has the show in the UK and commissioner BritBox International takes rights in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

Karen Kelly is producing and the casting directors are Karen Lindsay-Stewart and Emily Jacobs. Executive producers are Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, James Gandhi and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC and Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International.

BritBox International has a three-project deal with Agatha Christie Limited, with Murder is Easy following first drama Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?. “With the combination of such a stellar cast, and source material that’s second to none, Murder is Easy is set to be a huge draw for our international markets, and a great addition to BritBox’s collection of much-loved Christie classics,” said Sakaan, BritBox International CEO.

“Once again my great grandmother’s stories have attracted some amazing talent,” said Pritchard, executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited. “It is so exciting to see this group of actors embark on the re-telling of this great story. The concept of evil lurking in the quintessentially English village is a familiar trope, but what exactly it is that makes murder easy remains to be revealed.”

The series is the first Agatha Christie adaptation for the BBC following a period in which British screenwriter Sarah Phelps wrote four.