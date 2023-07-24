MrBeast Leads 2023 Streamys With Five Nominations, MatPat Of Game Theorists To Host

Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter have announced the nominees list for the 2023 Streamy Awards, with award categories recognizing the top content creators across Beauty, Comedy, Food, Gaming, Music, Podcasts, Sports, and more.

The show will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels.

MatPat, a 16-time Streamy nominee and seven-time winner, will host this year’s Streamy Awards. With more than 36 million subscribers, 8 billion total views, and 100 million monthly views, MatPat has built a dedicated fan base around his network of Theory channels, educating viewers while unearthing the secrets behind fashion, film, food, and gaming.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” said MatPat. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night – there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before – and I’ve been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time. I can’t wait!”

This year’s nomination highlights: