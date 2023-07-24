MrBeast Leads 2023 Streamys With Five Nominations, MatPat Of Game Theorists To Host

Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter have announced the nominees list for the 2023 Streamy Awards, with award categories recognizing the top content creators across Beauty, Comedy, Food, Gaming, Music, Podcasts, Sports, and more.
The show will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels.
MatPat, a 16-time Streamy nominee and seven-time winner, will host this year’s Streamy Awards. With more than 36 million subscribers, 8 billion total views, and 100 million monthly views, MatPat has built a dedicated fan base around his network of Theory channels, educating viewers while unearthing the secrets behind fashion, film, food, and gaming.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” said MatPat. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night – there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before – and I’ve been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time. I can’t wait!”
This year’s nomination highlights:
- Leading the nominations is MrBeast with five nods for Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good, and Creator Product. His “Feastables” venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement award.
- The Breakout Creator award showcases the freshest emerging talent in the creator space – nominees include Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8), and Keith Lee.
- Streamer of the Year nominees reflect a growing influence of Twitch personalities including HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc, who also all received nominations for the Just Chatting award.
- After his stint as the Streamy Awards host in 2022, Airrack is back in the spotlight with nominations for multiple awards, including Creator of the Year and First Person.
- Rhett & Link’s “Good Mythical Morning” scores its ninth consecutive nomination for Show of the Year. The duo could take home their third Show of the Year award, after winning previously in 2019 and 2022.
- Global celebrities Hailey Rhode Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Paris Hilton all received nominations this year for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.