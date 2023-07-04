No Fireworks On Most Broadway Stages Tonight: Few Shows Open On July 4th Holiday – Complete List

Rather than list the Broadway shows that have canceled performances due to the July 4th holiday – and the competition from the 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration, it’ll be easier to mention the plays that will be open: the spooky Grey House and the ever popular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

All the other Broadway offerings have either canceled performances or are off stage due to their usual dark Tuesdays. The holiday-canceled are: & Juliet, Aladdin, Back to the Future, A Beautiful Noise, The Book of Mormon, Camelot, Chicago, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Here Lies Love, Just for Us, Kimberly Akimbo, Life of Pi, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge, New York, New York, Once Upon a One More Time, Parade, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked.

Many, if not most, of the shows have scheduled additional performances this week to make up for the holiday cancellations. Check the shows’ individual websites for schedules.

Dark are Good Night, Oscar, Six and Sweeney Todd.

As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the terrific Grey House are still available, and with a 90-minute running time (no intermission) and 7 p.m. curtain, you’ll be out in plenty of time to catch the Macy’s fireworks over the East River at 9:30 p.m. And there still some seats left for Harry Potter, with a 7 p.m. start time. That one’s quite a big longer – 3 hours, 30 minutes – so you’ll probably have to catch the fireworks on TV news clips, but Potter has enough dazzling magic to make up for it.



