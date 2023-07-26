Skip to main content
Mitch McConnell Freezes Up During Press Conference, Later Tells Reporters “I’m Fine”

Mitch McConnell
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly froze up while giving remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, raising concerns about his health after suffering a concussion earlier this year.

Reporters were gathered around a lectern at the Capitol as McConnell talked of the Senate’s work this week, but he stopped mid-sentence. He stood at the lectern for about 25 seconds before Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) came forward and said to him, “Anything else you want to say, or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?” McConnell then stepped away, with Barrasso escorting him.

Later in the press conference, McConnell returned. CNN’s Manu Raju asked him, “What happened at the start of the press conference? Was it related to your injury from early this year when you suffered a concussion.”

“No, I’m fine,” McConnell said.

The 81-year-old senator returned to the Capitol in April, after suffering an injury from a fall a month earlier.

