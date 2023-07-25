Mipcom Cannes: AI & FAST Channel Summits Lead Agenda At TV Confab

Mipcom Cannes is putting AI and FAST channels at the center of its conference program this year.

The annual TV industry get-together this morning unveiled a program that also includes co-production sessions, a new awards show and plans for several Media Mastermind keynote series events. World premiere screenings will be revealeded at a later date.

Toplining today’s announcements is an Unlocking AI Summit, which is planning to explore the interest and growing opportunities and challenges posed to the industry by artificial intelligence. No names were revealed by Mipcom organizer RX France said it was inviting AI experts to “elucidate a term that has gone viral but remains unfamiliar across industries.”

The event will be held at 8.45am-11am local time on Tuesday October 17.

The FAST and Global Summit will include speakers such as Little Dot Studios Director of Acquisitions and Programming Connie Hodson, Banijay Rights VP of Digital Shaun Keeble and OKAST CEO Cedric Monnier. They will appear at the return of the FAST & Global Roundtables, which comprises business-orientated discussions around unlocking opportunity in the FAST (free advertiser-supported television) space on Tuesday October 17 between 2.20pm-4pm and Wednesday October 18 between 9am-11.15am.

RX said the audience would benefit from a hyper-concentrated programme and a succession of talks led by the most coveted thought leaders of the FAST World, interspersed with networking breaks.”

Also announced are Glance Research’s Cracking Audience Trends presentation and The Wit’s Fresh TV formats overview and confirmation Mipcom Cannes will officially host the Content Innovation Awards for the first time. The event has been held in Cannes during the market since 2015.

Around 250 exhibitors have signed up for this year’s event, including the likes of All3Media International, Banijay Rights, NBCUniversal International, Paramount Global Content Distribution, France TV Distribution, Fremantle and Disney.

Mipcom Cannes will be held on October 16-19.