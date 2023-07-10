Mindy Kaling Shares Love For Reneé Rapp As Star Leaves ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’

Mindy Kaling is sharing her thoughts on Reneé Rapp leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls amid the filming of Season 3.

Deadline broke the news Monday morning that Rapp was exiting the Max series and will only appear in a handful of episodes of Season 3.

“We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye Leighton Murray,” Kaling, creator and producer of the series, posted on Instagram Stories. “But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour.”

Rapp had been a series regular on the first two seasons of the show where she played Leighton, a legacy student at the fictional Essex College trying to live up to her mother’s expectations. Following news of her departure, Rapp took to social media to say farewell and reflect on her time on the series.

“College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community,” she posted. “Thank u Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled but playing Leighton has changed my life.

She continued, “I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tine parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know.”

Rapp added she was “excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

Kaling noted that Rapp is going on tour, which the actor announced three weeks ago. The Snow Hard Feelings tour starts September 15 in Houston, Texas and will run through November 2 with a date in Brooklyn, NY. Rapp will go international with her tour in February 2024 starting in Paris, France and ending March 4 in Dublin, Ireland.

Check out Kaling and Rapp’s Instagram Stories post below.

Mindy Kaling’s Instagram Stories post on Reneé Rapp exiting ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Instagram Stories