Miles Brown And Andrew Koji Set To Star In Brett Chan Indie Action Comedy ‘Sixteen’

EXCLUSIVE: Miles Brown (Black-ish) and Andrew Koji (Bullet Train, Warrior) are set to star in Electric Panda Entertainment and Gold Star Productions’ upcoming comedic action-thriller Sixteen. Emmy-nominated stunt coordinator/action director Brett Chan (Netflix’s Wednesday, Max’s Warrior) will be making his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Jason Bourque (Insomnia), Phillip Mitchell and David Zanardi (A Wine Country Christmas). Production is set to begin in winter 2023 in Vancouver.

The film is being produced by Ken Frith and Bourque of Gold Star (Drone), and Yas Taalat, Gabriel Napora and Yipeng Ben Lu of Electric Panda (The Informer). Executive producers include Adam Riback, Costa Vassos and Cody Sparshu.

Sixteen is a high-concept action film in the vein of Kick-Ass and Superbad, about a professional hitman (Koji) who’s been reincarnated as a 16-year-old boy (Brown), and must take on the crime syndicate responsible for his death while trying to survive high school all over again.

“Miles Brown’s presence in our film will shatter boundaries, showcasing a new generation of action heroes that the world desperately needs,” said Taalat. “His captivating talent and undeniable charisma embody the power of representation, inspiring young minds to believe in their own potential. Through his magnetic presence, Miles ignites a transformative wave, reminding us that heroes come in every shape, color and form, creating a more inclusive industry.”

Adds Chan: “Working with Andrew Koji has been an absolute thrill and honor, both on the MAX series Warrior and now on our new film project Sixteen. Andrew’s raw talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his craft have truly elevated our collaboration to extraordinary heights. His remarkable ability to embody complex characters and seamlessly execute intricate action sequences is unparalleled. Our working relationship has flourished, fueled by mutual respect and a shared vision for pushing the boundaries of storytelling.”

Brown starred as Jack Johnson on ABC’S Black-ish, for which he won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Series. He currently voices the role of Gillington Weber on Nickelodeon’s Monster High, and voiced Young Ekko in the Netflix animated series Arcane. He can be seen as the lead in Bridget Stokes’ Boy Genius opposite Rita Wilson and Nora Dunn, and as a younger version of the iconic composer Wayne Shorter in Zero Gravity, out on Amazon in August.

Koji was most recently seen opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train for Sony, and Paramount’s Snake Eyes, part of the GI Joe franchise, opposite Henry Golding. He recently wrapped Season 3 as the lead of Jonathan Tropper’s Max series Warrior, inspired by the writings of Bruce Lee. Up next for Koji is Worth the Wait alongside Lana Condor, Boy Kills World with Bill Skarsgard, and Seneca opposite John Malkovich. Past TV credits include Netflix’s The Innocents, the Starz series American Gods, and Netflix/BBC’s Peaky Blinders.

Brown is represented by CAA, Stride Management, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson, McGinnis & Ryan. Koji is represented by UTA, Conway Van Gelder Grant and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light. Chan is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment.