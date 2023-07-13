Mike Darnell Departs As President Of Unscripted Television At Warner Bros.

Mike Darnell, the preeminent — and most colorful — unscripted TV executive over the past couple of decades, will be leaving his post as President Of Unscripted Television for Warner Bros. after 10 years at the studio.

In a lengthy statement (You can read it in full below), Darnell said that he was approached by Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, a couple of months ago about continuing but he ultimately made “the “difficult” decision to leave as staying “would have meant more changes for both my personal deal and to the general structure of the division.”

Also factoring into Darnell’s call to depart Warner Bros. was the fact that “a couple of new ventures have come my way” while he was in discussions with Dungey about a new contract.

In her own lengthy statement (You can also read it at length below), Dungey, who called Darnell “an industry legend” and “genius,” admitted that she “had hoped we would continue to work together, but I understand Mike’s decision to leave.”

“In his 10 years with WBTVG, he truly supercharged the unscripted department by more than doubling the series output, making Warner Bros. the top unscripted studio in America for seven straight years,” she said.

I hear the initial approach by Dungey came a year before Darnell’s current contract was set to expire, which is standard for someone at Darnell’s level. Ultimately, Darnell and the studio could not make a new deal as he was uncomfortable with the proposed changes in the structure, both for him personally and for the group he leads, I hear.

The Warner Bros. unscripted TV division, which Darnell essentially launched when he joined the studio a decade ago, has gone through four restructurings, including layoffs and cost reductions, during his tenure. Given the continuing push for cuts by all media companies — and particularly Warner Bros. Discovery which has been trying to generate cash and reduce debt post merger — the proposed new structure is believed to involve more streamlining.

The President role held by Darnell is not expected to continue following his exit; the new structure will likely be revealed in the coming weeks. Darnell will stay on for a couple of months to help with the transition, I hear.

As for those “new ventures” Darnell alluded to as opportunities that enticed him to leave, I hear one of them may involve him getting financial backing to buy a business.

Darnell’s statement:

Letting yourself go is always difficult…I took a deep breath, called myself on Zoom and told myself it was time to leave. I took it surprisingly well. Actually, Channing approached me a couple of months ago, and although I was given the opportunity to stay…it would have meant more changes for both my personal deal and to the general structure of the division. Call it fate, or just good timing, during my discussions with Channing, a couple of new ventures have come my way…even so, deciding to leave was difficult. (Those who know me know I am not a fan of change.) I want to thank my amazing studio team. I am, of course, going to miss everybody…not the least of which is Channing…I couldn’t ask for a more supportive boss, first class all the way.

Dungey’s statement:

When Mike joined Warner Bros. in 2013, he was already an industry legend — one of the most influential figures in the history of unscripted programming. In his 10 years with WBTVG, he truly supercharged the unscripted department by more than doubling the series output, making Warner Bros. the top unscripted studio in America for seven straight years. Mike oversaw an all-star lineup of the top unscripted properties in the business, and his record of success is unparalleled. I had hoped we would continue to work together, but I understand Mike’s decision to leave. If there’s such a thing as a genius in this business, Mike definitely qualifies. I am incredibly grateful for his inspired leadership, both in the industry and within the company, and for his warm friendship and unforgettable style. We’re losing a legend and an icon, one of the most creative executives in the industry, and he will be well and truly missed.