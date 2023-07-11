Mikala Jones Dies: Hawaiian Pro Surfer Was 44

Mikala Jones, a Hawaiian surfer pro, has died after a tragic surfing accident. He was 44.

Jones was in Indonesia with his family when he “suffered an accident resulting in a wound to the inside of his left groin that was approximately 10 centimeters long,” Surfline reports. According to the outlet, Jones was staying at the Awera Resort in North Sipora where the accident happened. Although he was transported to the hospital, he was declared dead there from his injuries.

His daughter Isabella took to Instagram to confirm news of his death and to pay tribute to her late father.

“I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug,” she shared. “I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon. I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning.”

Isabella continued, “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be think[ing] about you dad. I love you so much, thank you for everything. fly high. ur a fucking legend.”

See Isabella’s post dedicated to her father’s memory below.