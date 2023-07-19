You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Miguel Wants To Fight’ First Look: Tyler Dean Flores Looks For His First Brawl In Hulu Coming-Of-Age Comedy

Christian Vunipola, Imani Lewis, Tyler Dean Flores and Suraj Partha in 'Miguel Wants to Fight'
Christian Vunipola, Imani Lewis, Tyler Dean Flores and Suraj Partha in 'Miguel Wants to Fight' Brett Roedel/Hulu

Hulu on Wednesday unveiled a series of first look photos for Miguel Wants to Fight — its eighth Original Film from American High (Big Time Adolescence), which premieres on the streaming platform on August 16.

A coming-of-age comedy starring Tyler Dean Flores (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), the film has him playing high school junior Miguel, who despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends — the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tongued Srini (Suraj Partha) — enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight.

Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez (SNL) directed from a script by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano of Amazon Freevee’s Primo, with Raúl Castillo, Dascha Polanco and Andrea Navedo rounding out the cast. Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Rodriguez produced, with Jimmy Price and Michael Glassman serving as executive producers.

Check out the first stills from Miguel Wants to Fight above and below.

Tyler Dean Flores and Jordyn Owens in 'Miguel Wants to Fight'
Tyler Dean Flores and Jordyn Owens in Miguel Wants to Fight Brett Roedel/Hulu
Dascha Polanco in 'Miguel Wants to Fight'
Dascha Polanco in Miguel Wants to Fight Brett Roedel/Hulu
Andrea Navedo in 'Miguel Wants to Fight'
Andrea Navedo in Miguel Wants to Fight Brett Roedel/Hulu
Tyler Dean Flores in 'Miguel Wants to Fight'
Tyler Dean Flores in Miguel Wants to Fight Brett Roedel/Hulu

