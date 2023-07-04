Michael Imperioli Clarifies His Statement “To Forbid Bigots & Homophobes” From Watching His Work

Michael Imperioli is clarifying a statement he made following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling last week that a web designer could refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings.

In his earlier statement on Instagram, Imperioli wrote “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” adding, “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

In a follow-up statement on Instagram Monday, Imperioli said he felt it was best to be more explicit since “Some people have not gotten the irony I was expressing.”

“The post referred to here was a satirical and symbolic take on where blatantly discriminatory Supreme Court decisions are taking us as a nation: into utter division and possibly far worse,” Imperioli wrote. “I believe in religious freedom, freedom of speech and the right for individuals to pursue happiness. I also believe in the separation of church and state as stated in the First Amendment. I believe that all people regardless of race, religion, color, creed, gender or sexuality are entitled to freedom, equality, rights and protection under the laws of our nation. And I vehemently oppose hate, prejudice and bigotry and always have.”

You can read Imperioli’s statement in full below.

Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti in all of six seasons of The Sopranos between 1999 and 2007. The actor took an Emmy award in 2004 for his role in the HBO drama series in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category. Imperioli was also the recipient of a SAG award in 1999 and 2007 for his work in the series.

In 2022, Imperioli joined the cast of The White Lotus for its second season in the role of Dominic Di Grasso. Imperioli and the cast of the HBO anthology series won a SAG award earlier this year in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

Deadline’s Armando Tinoco contributed to this report.