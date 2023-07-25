MGM Studios Parts Ways With Roy Aalderink’s Concept Street

MGM Studios’ production partnership with Dutch format creator Concept Street has come to an end.

In a statement released this morning, Concept Street chief Roy Aalderink revealed the joint venture with the Amazon-owned company had “concluded as originally intended after five years.”

Aalderink will assume full control of Concept Street and continue running the business as an indie.

“I’m grateful for MGM’s partnership and initial investment in the company back in 2018, which helped to launch Concept Street. Now, five years later, I’m excited to continue our journey as an independent company,” said Aalderink.

Concept Street’s launch was MGM’s first move into local international television production under Mark Burnett. Veteran European formats execs Aalderink and Peter Lubbers teamed to launch the business, which aimed to produce local originals and had access to MGM’s slate on non-scripted shows.

Burnett left his role as Chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, in the wake of Amazon’s $8.5B acquisition of the studio. Deadline has since revealed the Apprentice and Survivor creator is in talks to launch a new production venture.

Since 2018, Concept Street has sold and produced 35 different shows, including returners. Its shows include The Real Housewives of Amsterdam and Celebrity Apprentice for Dutch streamer Videoland, Celebrities Go Sober for Net5, Against All Odds: the Daily Paper Story for Prime Video, The Restaurant that Makes Mistakes for SBS6, Bad Skin Doctors for TLC and Waku Waku for ZAPP.