Messi Debut With Inter Miami Offers A Hollywood Ending, As He Scores Game-Winner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF dribbles the ball during the second half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The world’s greatest soccer star proved he’s worth his $50 million contract on Friday in his first game.

Deep into injury time and with the League Cup clash with Mexico’s Cruz Asul apparently heading toward penalty kicks, Messi unleashed a spectacular free-kick to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Messi entered the match in the 54th minute to a huge roar from the sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was Miami’s opening Leagues Cup match.

He was given the captain’s armband after starting on the bench alongside new signing and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. They entered the match together in the second half with Miami leading 1-0.

Messi has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the MLS team. He came as a free transfer after last month’s end of the European club season.

Messi was just introduced to his new home fans on Sunday and trained for the first time as a member of the club Tuesday.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was on the field about three hours before kickoff, and LeBron James Serena Williams, Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were also on hand.