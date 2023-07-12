Melanie Lynskey & Murray Bartlett Lead List Of Double Emmy Acting Nominees

Melanie Lynskey 'Yellowjackets' & Murray Bartlett 'Welcome to the Chippendales' (inset) 'The Last Of Us'

On Emmy nominations day, each of dozens of actors is being recognized for a performance on a series from the past year. Selected few are celebrating two Emmy-nominated roles.

Leading the pack is Melanie Lynskey, a second-time Lead Actress In a Drama Series nominee for playing Shauna Sadecki on Yellowjackets, who also landed a Guest Actress In a Drama Series nom for her arc as ruthless resistance leader Kathleen on The Last Of Us.

Murray Bartlett quickly is becoming an Emmy darling. After years of flying largely under the radar, the Australian actor became a household name with his role on the first season of The White Lotus which landed him his first Emmy nomination and first win in 2022.

A year later, he is back with two Emmy nominations, as Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for his role as Nick De Noia in Welcome To Chippendales, and as Guest Actor In a Drama Series for playing Frank opposite fellow Emmy nominee Nick Offerman on The Last Of Us.

Harriet Walter has emerged as the most famous British TV mom of the past couple of years with her roles as Rebecca’s mother Deborah on Ted Lasso and three of the Roy siblings’ mother Lady Caroline Collingwood on Succession. This is the second year she has been nominated for both shows; she also received a nom for Succession in 2020.

Two lead actor nominees, Pedro Pascal in Drama Series for The Last Of Us and Quinta Brunson in Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary, are also nominated as Guest Actor/Actress In a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live. (Pascal gets bonus points for also scoring an Emmy nom in the Narrator category for Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World).

Alex Borstein is a double acting nominee as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Family Guy. She has been nominated multiple times for each show, winning twice for Maisel and once for Family Guy.

Ali Wong, a writing nominee for her comedy special last year, scored her first acting nominations today, as Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef and Character Voice-Over Performance alongside Borstein for Tuca & Bertie.

