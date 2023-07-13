Meera Syal To Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival Alternative MacTaggart

Meera Syal is to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Syal also received the BAFTA Fellowship and has appeared in the likes of Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at Number 42 and The Split. She will soon be seen in Acorn’s Mrs. Sindhu Investigates and Prime Video’s Wheel of Time.

“I’m so excited that the wonderful Meera Syal has agreed to be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker,” said Edinburgh Advisory Chair Kiran Nataraja. “As an icon who has always been at the forefront of the industry, I know her unique perspective will make for a fascinating and lively session.”

Syal added: “I am delighted to be invited to speak as this year’s Alternative MacTaggart and look forward to sharing some of those untold stories with the wonderful Fatima Salaria.”e

The main MacTaggart will be delivered by Louis Theroux. Other sessions confirmed today include with Banijay UK CEO Patrick Holland and Disney’s Liam Keelan. UK broadcasting heads will also participate and the great-and-the-good of the UK TV industry is expected to attend.