Mediawan Takes Majority Stake In ‘Black Box’, ‘A Perfect Man’ Production Company 24 25 Film

Burgeoning Paris-based film and TV content group Mediawan has acquired a majority stake in French production company 24 25 Films.

Led by co-founding producers Thibault Gast and Matthias Weber, the company has a proven track record in producing mainstream box office hits in France.

Successes include Yann Gozlan’s 2021 Pierre Niney-starring mystery thriller Black Box, which grossed $9.4 million at the French box office, as well as the director’s previous film A Perfect Man.

Further productions include Thomas Kruithof’s political drama Promises as well as the award-winning comedy In The Game by Robin Sykes.

Its new action-comedy Cash by Jérémie Rozan, starring Raphaël Quenard, Agathe Rousselle and Igor Gotesman, has been in the number one slot on Netflix in France, since its launch on the platform on July 6.

24 25 Films joins a growing number of successful cinema-skewed companies operating under the Mediawan banner including Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Hugo Sélignac’s Chi-Fou-Mi, Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, Nicola Serra’s Palomar and Clément Miserez’s Radar Films.

Gast and Weber said they had been won over by the “enthusiasm and vision” of Mediawan co-founder and CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan Pictures Managing Director Elisabeth d’Arvieu and Mediawan CFO Guillaume Izabel.

The pair added that hooking up with Mediawan also chimed with their plans to move into TV series and animation.

“Joining Mediawan is an opportunity for us to partner with a powerful and ambitious group, which will enable us to provide the best possible support for our talents, and to drive our projects to the highest level in France, as well as internationally,” they said.

D’Arvieu praised the diversity and freshness of the 24 25 Films slate and catalog.

“Their slate illustrates Matthias and Thibault’s talent and ability to find ambitious projects in all genres, from comedy to drama to thriller. They have a strong desire to discover and support new talents and to offer audiences the very best in creation, which is totally aligned with our vision at Mediawan.”

Since its launch in 2015 by producer Capton, billionaire entrepreneur Xavier Niel and financier Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan has since gathered some 70 film and TV production labels under its umbrella.

Talking to Deadline earlier this year about Mediawan’s expansion drive, d’Arvieu explained that the group only goes into partnership with companies when the fit feels right.