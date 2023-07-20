‘Mayans M.C.’ Wraps Series With Explosive Finale—Who Lives & Who Dies

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from the series finale of FX’s Mayans M.C. titled “Slow to Bleed Fair Son.”

On tonight’s episode of Mayans M.C. titled “Slow to Bleed Fair Son,” the biker gang whose origins date back to Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy and later expanded into its own spinoff series takes its last ride—and it’s messy as hell.

Without El Padrino Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) at the helm of the club, it was only a matter of time before the whole thing exploded into chaos. After being ousted by former prospect turned president EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) in Season 4, it took some time for Alvarez to figure out what his life would look like in a post-Mayans world. As the founding member of the charter, Alvarez struggled but discovered in the finale ever so clearly that he is where he was always meant to be.

Alongside his wife Izzy (Patricia de Leon), the couple welcomed a baby boy who brings them a renewed sense of purpose. Both Sons and Mayans, the latter of which was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James, tell stories about families, both the conventional and the not-so-conventional. Thanks to the ouster from his club family, Alvarez lives to see another day alongside his nuclear family. He can start fresh and devote himself to those who matter the most to him.

Essentially, if another spinoff is written someday, El Padrino could ride again which is not something that can be said for most of the other characters.

Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez

The finale opens with the Reyes brothers EZ and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) at their father Felipe’s (Edward James Olmos) funeral following his murder in episode 9. EZ looks sad but collected and is seated near his older sibling who is crying. Although Angel and Felipe weren’t close throughout the years, they mended their relationship before the end. In fact, it is thanks to Felipe that Angel’s son Maverick survived the brutal attack led by Isaac Packer (JR Bourne).

After discovering his nemesis Isaac was behind his father’s murder, EZ sets off in search of revenge. Isaac is not surprised at all albeit a bit terrified when he sees EZ at a club party. A small chase ensues on foot that ends in a battle of wits. Isaac is pushed down the stairs landing on the sidewalk bleeding. He tries to squirm away but EZ clearly had the upper hand.

“Wait, wait. This can’t be it. I was right, it was you but this can’t be it. There has to be more,” Isaac tells EZ while begging for his life. “I’m not ready for this to be over,” he adds before EZ pulls the trigger and sends Isaac home with the reaper.

I was thinking similarly to Isaac, older brother of SAMDINO’s president Les Packer (Robert Patrick), I wondered how this badass we met on Meth Mountain died so uneventfully. At least EZ got in one extra insult before leaving Isaac dead in an alley— he pulled down his pants on peed on the corpse. Nevertheless, the agent of chaos is finally gone and EZ can move on to other things.

(L-R): Frankie Loyal as Hank “Tranq” Loza, JD Pardo as EZ Reyes and Michael Irby as Obispo “Bishop” Losa

As one life ends another one begins. As the world is falling apart, Sofia (Andrea Cortés) confirms she’s pregnant with EZ’s child and she can’t help but smile from ear to ear. She tells her man she has big news to share but promises to reveal all later when he isn’t in a rush. A decision that will probably haunt her later.

There’s a huge backstory involving Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) and Patricia Devlin (Dana Delaney), Deputy Assistant Inspector General of the Division of Investigations, who is investigating Potter. When various leads don’t play out, Potter remains unscathed. I was expecting an Agent Stahl (Ally Walker) type of death for Lincoln but it wasn’t to be. Like Alvarez, he too could return to the role someday and hopefully die in the manner in which he deserves.

Caught up in the investigation was Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) who was offering Devlin what she needed to bring down Potter. But before he could attend the meeting and attest to his dirty deeds, his wife Emily (Sarah Bolger) finally ends his life and that of their bodyguard who killed Emily’s sister last season. With her son by her side, Emily is finally free to ride off into the sunset and be whoever she wants to be. She staged the crime for a security camera to appear as if a murder-suicide took place and she was an innocent bystander.

After surprising his cousin Alvarez to celebrate his new baby, Bishop (Michael Irby) is surprised in turn by Kody (Stella Maeve), Creeper’s (Joseph Raymond Lucero) lady who changes the course of the club members’ destinies forever.

(L-R): Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, JD Pardo as EZ Reyes

Elsewhere, EZ and Angel have a heart-to-heart about life, family and the future. After the death of their father and what Angel believes to have been Adelita’s abandonment, he has decided to leave the club for good to raise Maverick. EZ understands and gives his brother his blessing to bring the ask to the table.

Also worth mentioning are the many nods to Sons of Anarchy this season including Angel’s casual mention of the many ways he could die and leave his child an orphan like not dying “on some f**cking wreck on the freeway.” This is connected to the series finale of Sons which saw protagonist Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) get hit by a semi-truck while riding his bike on the freeway.

As they arrive for the club meeting, the siblings are feeling on top of the world but it didn’t last very long. EZ opens the meeting grateful to his crew for all they have accomplished together saying he will be “indebted to your brotherhood forever.” Around the table, no one looked particularly moved by his words. Hank Loza (Frankie Loyal) can’t even pretend he believes the words coming out of EZ’s mouth.

Frankie Loyal as Hank “Tranq” Loza

EZ gives the floor to his brother who is keen to put his departure up for vote to share when Hank interrupts with news of his own. He’s putting up Nestor (Gino Vento) for consideration to become a fully patched member of the Mayans which passes. Nestor is surprised and honored to leave his life as a prospect behind and is welcomed into the brotherhood. He embraces Hank, Guero (Andrew Jacobs) and Bish. EZ tells Nestor, “Welcome to the tribe” as the men hug followed by Angel not to be left out.

In a shocking move, Gilly (Vincent Vargas) grabs EZ with an assist from Bishop who calls him “a dirty rat” and puts a gun to his head. Bishop reveals he knows EZ sent Creeper to meet Mr. Mayhem in order to protect his secret.

“You have broken every code we got and now you work with the f**cking feds?” Bishop tells him before turning the gun on Angel who vouched for his brother and brought him into the club. Although EZ says Angel never knew he was a rat, nobody believes him leaving Angel to prove himself by putting the brotherhood before blood by stabbing EZ. As EZ comes to terms with the fact that his only way out is death, he encourages his big bro to do what he has to.

“It’s ok, Angel. Look at me. Tell your boy about me and tell him about Mom. Go and don’t come back,” EZ said sternly. “It’s gonna be ok. I’m gonna miss you. Ok, I’m ready,” EZ said to Angel who begrudgingly stabs his brother once before the rest of the club slashes him to death. Bishop, in a brief intermission, whispers in EZ’s ear, “You’re not the only one who reads Shakespeare, mother f**cker.”

Other than Angel, Guero and Gilly are the only members who appear to be struggling with what went down.

As all this played out, Bottles (Alex Barone) headed to EZ’s trailer to put a few bullets into Sofia who never got to tell EZ she was pregnant. Bottles was long gone when Letty (Emily Tosta) finds Sofia and EZ’s dog barking outside the trailer with a pool of blood behind her. Letty realizes Sofia has been killed so she takes the pup and drives while Gregory Alan Isakov’s “If I Go, I’m Goin” played.

As if EZ’s murder isn’t a huge deal, Bishop sits at the head of the table and tries to continue the meeting. There was a heaviness in the room, no doubt, as everyone tried to process what just went down.

Michael Irby as Obispo “Bishop” Losa

In a surprising turn of events, there would be little time for reflection. The ATF broke down the clubhouse door on the orders of Lincoln Potter and unleashed more than 20 rounds inside the clubhouse giving the impression that everyone inside was killed. We don’t see any bodies, however, so it’s anyone’s guess who, if anyone, survived.

The episode ends with Letty returning to the Broken Saints with Sofia and EZ’s dog who finds many new playmates on their territory. I don’t know about anyone else but the all-female biker club would make for a fun spinoff…

And if you’re wondering whether or not Angel made it out of the clubhouse before the ATF arrived, the final beats of the episode show him with Maverick in his arms by the beach looking out at the world from a new perspective.

Fin.