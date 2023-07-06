Matthew Serino Dies: Co-Founder Of Broadway Ad Agency Serino Coyne Was 79

Matthew Serino, who with business partner Nancy Coyne cofounded one of Broadway’s leading advertising and marketing agencies in Serino Coyne, died June 19. He was 79.

His death was confirmed to Deadline today by his son, Chris Serino.

“Sadly my dad passed away on Monday, June 19 after spending a beautiful Father’s Day together with his family,” said Chris Serino. “There will be a memorial service at a later date to be determined.”

Additional details have not yet been released.

Serino and Coyne co-founded the agency in 1977, and quickly became a leading player in the Broadway industry, with clients including A Chorus Line, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Angels In America, The Producers and Hairspray, among many others. The agency’s current client list includes Aladdin, The Cottage, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Gatsby, Into the Woods, Jersey Boys, Kimberly Akimbo, the Manhattan Theatre Club, Lincoln Center, Netflix, Rock & Roll Man, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, Wicked and the Tony Awards, among others.

The agency was purchased by Omnicom Group in 2003. Serino left the company in 2007.

In 2019, the agency’s managing director, Matt Upshaw, was named Chief Executive Officer after then-CEO Angelo Desimini joined Disney Theatrical Group.