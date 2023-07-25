‘Barbie’ Parents Mattel & Warner Bros. Discovery Renew Toy Licensing Deal For DC Universe, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Ted Lasso’, Other Franchises

Mattel is renewed its licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, continuing as the studio’s toy licensee in preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toy categories.

The deal, which extends a long relationship between the two, covers over 50 brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, Batwheels, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Friends, Seinfeld and Ted Lasso.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships. “We are thrilled that Mattel is a partner of choice for the largest and most successful entertainment companies in the world, and are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we accelerate our businesses together.”

Separately, Warner Bros. and Mattel are currently the proud parents of Barbie, the toymaker’s 64-year-old doll behind the biggest movie opening of the year.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has always been committed to delivering extraordinary products and experiences to audiences around the world and through our collaboration with Mattel, we’ve been able to extend our beloved characters and stories beyond the screen,” said Pam Lifford, President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences. “This partnership has been a testament of the power of storytelling and innovation and together, we look forward to exploring new horizons and creating even more inspiring products that will delight fans of all age.”