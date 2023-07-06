‘Matilda’ Scores Netflix A Top 50 UK Ratings Entry For First Time In Nearly Four Months

EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to breaking into the most-watched titles on British television, Netflix is not exactly prolific, but the streamer seems to have found a hit in Matilda The Musical.

Working Title’s reimagining of Roald Dahl’s iconic novel premiered on June 25 and was watched by 2.6M people on TV sets, according to Barb, the UK’s official audience research group.

Matilda helped Netflix crack Barb’s weekly list of the top 50 titles in the UK for the first time in nearly four months. The streamer’s last entry was Luther: The Fallen Sun, which managed 3M viewers in March.

Matilda becomes Netflix’s seventh most-watched movie since Barb began reporting viewing figures for streamers in November 2021.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spent two weeks in Barb’s list of the top 50 shows and films in the UK, amassing a total of 18.5M viewers in that time.

Don’t Look Up also spent two weeks in Barb’s list, meaning it was watched by 15M people. The Adam Project (11.1M), The Gray Man (6.9M), and Enola Holmes 2 (4.6M) also performed well.

The most-watched show on British television in the week Matlida registered in the top 50 was Elton John’s performance at Glastonbury, which was watched by 8.3M people.

The figures only include people watching on television sets, meaning that viewing on mobile devices does not feature in the numbers.