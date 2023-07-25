‘Match Me If You Can’: Vertical Acquires Rom-Com Starring Georgina Reilly & Wilson Bethel

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical has locked down rights to the romantic comedy Match Me If You Can for North America, the UK and Ireland. Marking the feature debut of director Marian Yeager, the film is now set for a day-and-date release on August 11th. Among the major titles opening against it are Sony’s Gran Turismo and Universal’s Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Written by Betsy Morris, Match Me If You Can watches as female computer nerd Kip Parsons (Quantum Leap‘s Georgina Reilly) declares war on iPromise, an online dating service that rejected her as “unmatchable.” Taking her case to social media, she goes viral and becomes the reluctant champion for all those frustrated singles out there. When the company masterminded by Riley Detamore (All Rise‘s Wilson Bethel) finds itself at risk because her blog has gone viral, Riley maps out a plan to find out why. A chance encounter with Kip creates an awkward chain of mishaps resulting in an unexpected but undeniable spark between the two.

Also starring in the rom-com are Brian George (The Expanse), Billy Armstrong (Nashville), Veronica Wylie (The Offer), Jennifer Griffin (Apollo 10½) and Kanwar Singh (FBI). Monica Lund and Marian Yeager produced the pic alongside EPs Paul Merryman, Stacey Parks and Suzanne Weinert.

Said Vertical’s SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi, “Georgina and Wilson deliver fantastic performances that take you on a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows capturing the thrills and frustration of the modern dating landscape. Guided by Marian Yeager’s direction, Match Me If You Can explores the power of an unexpected connection that blossoms between two strangers, igniting a spark of hope and possibility.”

Added producers Lund and Yeager of MY Productions, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Vertical to share the story of an uncompromising female protagonist who, like many of us, grapples with the age-old question of being alone and the angst of overcoming the feeling of being unlovable, while trying to remain true to oneself. We hope the film entertains, of course, but in a way that ultimately ends with a person leaving the theatre feeling just a bit better than they did when they walked in, and perhaps that they’ve been seen and ultimately feel less alone.”

Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, with Moving Picture Institute’s Parks on behalf of the production.