Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’: First Three Episodes Of Disney+ Series To Stream On Hulu

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is coming to Hulu. Ahead of the series’ season finale on Disney+, the first three episodes, “Resurrection,” “Promises” and “Betrayed” will begin streaming tomorrow July 21 through Thursday, August 17 on Hulu.

The first five episodes of the series, starring Samuel L. Jackson, are currently streaming on Disney +, with the finale Episode 6 premiering next Wednesday, July 26.

While a number of titles have moved between Hulu and Disney+ before they were on air, this marks one of the first times that a Disney+ original series will also stream on Hulu. Andor and American Born Chinese have also previously streamed on Hulu.

High Fidelity moved from Disney+ to Hulu, as did Love, Victor, while The Mysterious Benedict Society moved from Hulu to Disney+, but all of these moves came after greenlight and before premiere.

The move comes as Hulu is set to be integrated into Disney+ as part of a “one-app experience”, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. While Hulu will obviously remain as a standalone streaming service, the move brings the two Disney-backed services closer together. The move, which is expected to only happen in the U.S., is expected to happen by the end of the year.

Set in the present day MCU, in Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Jackson) learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

In addition to Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle also star.

Ali Selim directs and executive produces along with fellow EPs Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.