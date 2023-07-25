House Judiciary Committee To Vote On Citing Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg For Contempt Of Congress

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote for Thursday on whether to cite ’s Mark Zuckerberg with contempt of Congress. claiming that he has failed to comply with a subpoena.

The subpoena has to do with the gathering of information by the Judiciary subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which has been investigating whether the executive branch coordinated with social media companies to limit posts on issues like Covid and vaccines.

According to the committee’s report, “To date, Meta has produced only documents between Meta and external entities and a small subset of relevant internal documents. The Committee has a particular need for Meta’s internal documents, which would shed light on how Meta understood, evaluated, and responded to the Executive Branch’s requests or directives to censor content, as well as Meta’s decision-making process to censor viewpoints in the modern town square.”

If the contempt citation is approved, it would then go to the full House, which would refer it to the Justice Department.

In a statement, Meta said, “For many months, Meta has operated in good faith with this committee’s sweeping requests for information. We began sharing documents before the committee’s February subpoena and have continued to do so. To date we have delivered over 53,000 pages of documents – both internal and external – and have made nearly a dozen current and former employees available to discuss external and internal matters, including some scheduled this very week. Meta will continue to comply, as we have thus far, with good faith requests from the committee.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has also subpoenaed other tech platforms, including Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

