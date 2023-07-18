Marie Moore To Depart As Head Of Communications For WBD’s Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM & Max Kids & Family

EXCLUSIVE: Marie Moore will be leaving her post as SVP Communications working across multiple Warner Bros. Discovery ad-supported TV networks and streamer Max. Her last day will be Aug.4.

This is Moore’s second tour of duty at WBD. The respected longtime PR executive was brought back to then-WarnerMedia in summer 2020 as SVP, Communications of the Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division led by Tom Ascheim. The unit was disbanded after the Discovery merger, with Ascheim leaving a little over a year ago. Moore remained in her role, overseeing communications for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM and Max’s Kids & Family operations.

WBD has been going through multiple rounds of restructuring and layoffs post-merger, most recently in the linear TV network group last month.

Moore rejoined WarnerMedia in August 2020 after a short break. She had left at the end of 2019 following a long tenure, most recently as SVP, Communications, TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max. Prior to that, she was SVP, Communications for TNT and TBS.

Before Turner, Moore spent eight years at AMC Networks, rising to SVP, Public Relations, IFC. She also served as VP, Corporate Communications, AMC and WEtv. Earlier in her career, she served as VP, Corporate Technology Practice at Cohn & Wolfe, Director of Media Relations, Cable and Communications at Cablevision and an Account Manager at Connors Communications.