Aussie Margot Robbie Has Momentary Lapse On Meaning Of ‘Barbie’ In Oz – Watch

During a recent interview with Australia’s Channel 10 talk show The Project, Australia-born Margot Robbie had a brief home-country memory slip while promoting Warner Bros’ upcoming Barbie in which she plays the titular character.

When The Project co-host Sam Taunton mentioned that the word “barbie” doesn’t always refer to the iconic doll in Oz, Robbie asked, “What does it mean here?” Shocked, others in the studio exclaimed, “A barbecue!”

Robbie blurted out “Oh!,” as she covered her face amid lots of good-natured laughter. Robbie explained her momentary lapse saying, “I’m so Barbie now, I can’t even… You’re right, a barbie, having a barbie.” She added, “I’m blaming the jet lag, by the way. Don’t blame the blonde hair, blame the jet lag.”

The term “barbie” was popularized outside Australia in a series of 1980s TV ads by the Australian Tourism Commission which were presented by Crocodile Dundee himself, Paul Hogan, who spoke of slipping “an extra shrimp on the barbie for you.”

On The Project, it was pointed out that there had been no promotional tie-in for Barbie and a “barbie” during the film’s tour in Australia, to which Robbie said, “I’m deeply regretting that there’s not, now that you mention it. What a wasted opportunity… Grrr, I’m really annoyed we didn’t do something like this.” Chimed in Barbie director Greta Gerwig, “We’re going to make you grill after this.”

Barbie, which in fairness has had a very strong marketing campaign sans Oz barbecue tie-ins, begins international rollout on July 19 and heads to North America on July 21.

You can watch the fun interview exchange below: