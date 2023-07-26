Manolo & Juancho Cardona Sign Production Deal With Vix

EXCLUSIVE: Manolo and Juancho Cardona’s banner 11:11 Films & TV has signed a deal with TelevisaUnivision streamer ViX to produce new original titles.

Under the agreement, 11:11 Films & TV will develop and produce a movie and series with the brothers serving as executive producers and showrunners of the projects. Manolo Cardona (Who Killed Sara?) will also star in both titles.

“We at 11:11 Films & TV are delighted to continue our partnership with ViX and bring our creative vision to local and international audiences. It is an honor to build strong titles with ViX, a company fully committed to bringing the best content to the entire audience,” said Juancho Cardona.

“I am excited to be able to star in some of these new titles as well as producing many projects with ViX,” added Manolo Cardona. “This collaboration with ViX allows us to further strengthen the Spanish-language streaming service and connect with viewers.”

The first project under the deal is the romantic comedy feature Dime Lo Que Quieres (De Verdad), co-starring Stephanie Cayo (Club De Cuervos), Angie Cepeda (Charmed) and Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul, Hawkeye). The project is set to premiere on July 27 and will be available to stream via the service’s premium plan.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with 11:11 Films & TV to offer compelling and authentic content featuring local stories and talent for our international audiences. We are proud to welcome Manolo Cardona as a strong ambassador for ViX and to work with top-level creative talent who are helping us strengthen the world’s best and largest Spanish-language streaming service,” said Augusto Rovegno, SVP of Content ViX at TelevisaUnivision, in a statement.

As Deadline revealed exclusively last month, ViX is currently in production on 7 original projects including the Sofia Vergara-led animated series, Koati: Animated Series, and the Benicio del Toro-produced film, Matar Al Jockey.