Man Sentenced To Prison In Connection With Death Of Actor Michael K. Williams

A drug dealer was sentenced to prison in connection with the death of actor Michael K. Williams.

Carlos Macci, the 72-year-old man that was arrested on drug trafficking charges was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

“I would like to say, your honor, I’m sorry for what has happened,” Macci said, according to AP.

Aside from the prison sentence, Macci would also have three years of supervised release with the first year as an inpatient in a drug treatment facility.

Macci had pleaded guilty to the charges that included distributing narcotics and conspiring to possess.

Williams was found dead in 2021 in his home in Brooklyn. The actor in shows like The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluoro-fentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” according to the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The Wire creator urged the Manhattan judge some leniency for Macci earlier this month penning a letter for The New York Times.

“What happened to Mike is a grievous tragedy,” Simon wrote in the letter. “But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened.”

Simon added, “No possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction.”

During the sentencing, Williams’s nephew Dominic Dupont considered Macci would turn his life around saying, “It weighs heavy on me to see someone be in a situation he’s in. I understand what it is to be system impacted.”