Body Found In 55-Gallon Drum At Malibu Lagoon

A body was found today in a 55-gallon drum on the beach in Malibu, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities went to the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. That 23200 PCH address is directly adjacent to the lagoon that sometimes feeds into the water at Surfrider beach north of the pier.

According to ABC7, the drum was seen in the water at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Sunday night by sanitation workers, who decided to wait to retrieve it until Monday morning, when they discovered what was inside.

Longtime local resident, realtor and advocate for the restoration of the Malibu Lagoon, Andy Lyon, posted a photo to social media which was shared by others online.

#Breaking Rumors a body was found in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon. Developing story. Photo: Andy Lyon pic.twitter.com/4RAqb9D3PC — Cece Woods (@ceceswoods) July 31, 2023

The lagoon and its surrounding estuary abut the Malibu Colony which, from the ’30s to today, have been a refuge for showbiz types such as Ed Norton, Jim Carrey and Leonardo DiCaprio. Just a couple hundred yards south are Nobu Malibu and Soho House’s Little Beach House. The Colony has also frequently been named L.A.’s priciest neighborhood in yearly surveys.

Information was not immediately available on the gender or identity of the person whose body was found, or on the cause of death. Homicide detectives were sent to the scene. The lagoon and its environs have, for years, been frequented by birders, surfers and the local homeless population.

Los Angeles County official this weekend warned the public to stay out of the water at a dozen Los Angeles County beaches, including Malibu Lagoon/Surfrider.

High levels of bacteria had been detected at the locations that can cause serious illnesses up to and including death in certain vulnerable people, including children, the elderly, or those who are immunocompromised, said the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

No specific cause for the warnings was given.

Click here for a full list of those beaches.

City News Service contributed to this report.