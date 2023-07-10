Madonna Cancels North American Summer Tour Dates With Plans To Reschedule; European Fall Shows Still On

Following her recent health scare, Madonna has canceled her summer and fall North American tour, with plans to reschedule the dates later.

Plans for the European leg of the tour remain in place for October.

The singer was set to celebrate four decades of her career with the “Celebration” tour beginning July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with North American dates following throughout the summer and early fall in Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Atlanta and others.

On June 24, Madonna, according to manager Guy Oseary, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

When Oseary made the initial statement following Madonna’s hospitalization, he said that plans for the tour were on “pause,” with details to come.

In an Instagram post today, Madonna clarified the plans, writing, “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” Dates for the rescheduled North American shows were not announced.

She also thanked fans for their “positive energy” and said she is “on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

See the entire message below.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she writes. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now,” she continues, “is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”