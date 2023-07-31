Madonna Says Special Gift Made Her Realize “How Lucky I Am To Be Alive”

Madonna has posted another health update following her hospitalization last month with a bacterial infection.

In an Instagram post thanking her family and friends for helping her during the rough time, the singer, who earlier this month postponed her North American tour dates due to the illness, wrote yesterday on Instagram about a gift she received from manager Guy Oseary. The gift – a Polaroid photo taken by Andy Warhol of artist Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it (“A perfect triangle of Brilliance,” she called it) made her sob “because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

See the Instagram post below.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” Madonna wrote. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

On June 24, Madonna, according to manager Oseary, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”