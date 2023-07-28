Madonna Continues On The Mend, Posts Instagram Update On Her Health

Madonna is sharing another update on her health after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to dance and put in a plug for the 40th annivesary of her first album. The hit “Lucky Star” from that 1983 release provided the background music to the clip. ,

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” Madonna wrote. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends!” she continued of the support she’s received amid the health scare. “You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Last week, Madonna gave fans a first look at her recovery. In the series of selfies, she posed for the camera.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed earlier this month that his client had “a several day stay in the ICU” after developing “a serious bacterial infection.”