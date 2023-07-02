LSU Gymnast And Influencer Olivia Dunne Reveals She Received $500K+ For A Single Online Post

Social media star and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl Olivia Dunne has hinted at the amazing amounts companies are willing to throw at her for a paid post.

Dunne, age 20, is heading into her senior year at Louisiana State University as a member of the school’s gymnastics team. She has more than four million Instagram followers and 7.6 million acolytes on TikTok, meaning her online posts are seen millions of times.

That has made her the top female social media influencer, worth an estimated $3.3 million and climbing.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast this week, she was asked about the money she’s earning and what the top amount was for a single post.

‘I usually don’t ever talk about money, but… I would say, six figures,’ she said.

Asked to narrow it down to over or under $500,000, Dunne indicated she received over a half-million dollars.

‘Yeah, yeah, I’m very fortunate, she added, before noting: ‘It’s just crazy to me.’

Dunne is currently valued as an influencer second only to Bronny James (LeBron’s son) in the list of NIL earnings for college athletes, and ahead of Arch Manning, a soph at Texas and a part of football’s iconic Manning family.

Dunne and her fellow athletes and influencers are the beneficiaries of a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that indicated the NCAA couldn’t stop athletes from capitalizing on their names, images and licensing. That has transformed so-called “amateur” sports and allowed its stars to capitalize on their success for the first time.