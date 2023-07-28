Lou Alexander Dies: Part Of ‘Storm And Gale’ Comedy Team, TV Actor And Agent Was 91

Lou Alexander, a comedian who worked the national nightclub circuit in the U.S. and Canada in the 1950s and 1960s before becoming an agent and manager, died earlier this month in Beverly Hills. He was 91 and no details on the cause were available, according to his friend, Jeremy Vernon.

Alexander grew up as the son of a burlesque comedian who worked the Catskills in the heyday of the famed “Borscht Belt.” Young Lou became part of the act at age 10, joining him in skits.

Later, teaming with high school friend Howard Storm – who went on to direct the films Bananas, Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex But Were Afraid To Ask, and Take The Money and Run – they worked the comedy circuit as Storm and Gale, playing rooms in the Miami area and building a cult following among national comedians who were impressed with their burlesque routines. The act ended when Alexander was drafted into the Marines.

Alexander became a solo act after his military stint, working all the big rooms from coast to coast in the 1950s and 1960s. He also recorded a comedy album, “The Earth-Shattering Lou Alexander” for United Artists Records, and did occasional television bits.

From there, he transitioned into a career as an agent and manager. He worked for New York agent Norby Walters, then branched out on his own. He booked Budd Friedman’s Improv comedy clubs in Los Angeles and New York, and also handled productions for various Las Vegas venues.

Later in his career, he made acting cameos in Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Walsh, and daughters Stacy and Rachel.