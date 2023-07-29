Los Angeles Public Health Dept. Issues Beach Advisory, Says No Swimming In A Dozen Locations

Los Angeles County has temperatures in the 90s, but officials are asking the public to stay out of the water at a dozen Los Angeles County beaches.

High levels of bacteria have been detected at the locations. That can cause serious illnesses up to and including death in certain vulnerable people, including children, the elderly, or those who are immunocompromised, said the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

No specific cause for the warnings was given.

The public is advised to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in these locations:

–Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo County Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

–Bluff Cove at Palos Verdes Beach – The entire swim area.

–Hermosa Beach Pier at Hermosa Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

–Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach – The entire swim area.

–Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

–Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

–Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu – 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

–Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

–Sapphire Street Extension at Redondo County Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast of Sapphire Street.

–Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the health department said.

Officials have not announced an end date for the ocean water use warnings at this time. Advisories will be lifted once the levels meet standards set by the state of California.

For the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the L.A. County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.