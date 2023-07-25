‘Lloyd Of The Flies:’ Tubi Acquires Animated Comedy Series From ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Maker Aardman

EXCLUSIVE: Tubi has acquired Aardman Animations’ series Lloyd of the Flies.

The series, originally for CITV in the UK, will be badged as a Tubi Original in the U.S. and Canada. It will launch exclusive on the free streaming service on August 6.

The 52-episode series follows Lloyd, a young fly who is the middle child of 451, who lives in an apple with his long-suffering parents, cheeky little sister and 224 maggots. Along with his best friend, woodlouse Abacus, his faces endless endless awkward, annoying and occasionally life-threatening situations largely of his own devising, because when you’re only one centimeter high, even tiny problems can lead to massive consequences.

Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinner, Plebs) plays Lloyd and Alex Lawther, who we revealed on Friday is among the leads for new FX series Alien plays Abacus. Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin), Teresa Gallagher (Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery) are also part of the cast, alongside Ayesha Antoine (Blippi Wonders) and Rob Rackstraw (Octonauts & The Great Bar).

Lloyd of the Flies comes from Aardman, the storied British animation producer behind the Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep franchises. It was the first CGI series Aardman has produced entirely from its creative hub at its headquarters in Bristol, though it is best known for its influential stop-motion productions. The company has traditionally sold its films and TV shows directly through its own sales arm.

Lloyd of the Flies was created and directed by Matthew Walker, with Jane Davies co-director and voice director. Sarah Cox and Beth Parker are the executive producers; Sean Clarke, Kerry Lock and Alison Taylor are co-executive producers; and Jacqueline White is the producer.

“Aardman is a beloved animation studio famous for their unique voice that appeals to children and adults alike, and Lloyd of the Flies is yet another memorable story elevated by this cross-generational appeal,” said Adam Lewinson. “Lloyd of the Flies amplifies our commitment to Tubi Kids and our deep collection of iconic kids and family content that includes the likes of Scooby Doo, The Flintstones, The Smurfs and much more.”

“We are delighted to have partnered with Tubi for Aardman’s first CGI show, Lloyd of the Flies,” added Laura Taylor-Williams, Head of Digital & Strategic Development at Aardman. “Releasing as a Tubi Original in North America, Tubi is a great platform for our show’s irreverent humour and unique creative, we’re excited for this partnership and are confident both kids and adults alike will enjoy Lloyd of the Flies.”

Aardman, one of the UK’s few truly independent production companies of scale, is currently producing Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and a brand new Wallace & Gromit film for 2024.