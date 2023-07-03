Senate Subcommittee Sets Tee Time For First Hearing On LIV Golf-PGA Tour Merger

The Senate subcommittee investigating the recent merger of rivals the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League has set its first hearing for next week, inviting two PGA Tour execs to testify.

PGA Tour COO Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne will testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on July 11.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan has been on medical leave and was not on the two-person witness list released Monday.

The panel will probe the merger deal, reached June 6, citing its impact on the future of the sport as well its implications for Saudi Arabia’s influence in the U.S. LIV, which had lured several of the PGA Tour’s top players to its side as part of the bitter feud with the PGA, is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Related Story Senate Committee To Investigate PGA-LIV Golf Agreement

Before the surprise merger, major tournament winners including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson switched to LIV and were subsequently barred from the PGA for life. They did receive permission to play at major tournaments, and Koepka won the PGA Championship in May to become the first LIV golfer to break through at a major.

Both leagues are continuing their current tours separately, but all legal disputes including dueling antitrust lawsuits were dropped as part of the agreement to merge and form a new, unified entity. It’s unclear what the impact of the combination will have on pro golf’s current TV rights deals; The CW is in the first year of a two-year deal with LIV, while the PGA Tour has pacts with Disney/ESPN, NBCUniversal and Paramount.

In a letter to Monahan last month announcing the Senate probe, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the PGA’s “sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raise[s] serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.”

The committee is requesting documents and other information related to the agreement. He cited concerns that the Saudi investments are a form of sportswashing, or softening its image despite a “deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad.”

The investigations subcommittee is part of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

Ted Johnson and Dade Hayes contributed to this report