LIV Golf Will Now Air In Airports Under New Pact With ReachTV

EXCLUSIVE: Now fans of LIV golf won’t miss a single second, even when they’re at the airport: The Saudi-backed pro golf tour just signed a deal with ReachTV to air non-exclusive live Friday coverage — and reruns of past coverage — of its tourneys in U.S. airports.

First up in your nearest airport waiting area: LIV Golf London starting July 7. Tee off is 9 a.m. ET from Hertfordshire at Centurion Club, site of last year’s LIV Golf Invitational Series launch. Non-live coverage of previous LIV Golf tourneys will air on weekdays and non-tournament weeks so you can check out the linksmen while waiting for your Boeing to begin boarding.

“Adding LIV Golf programming is another step forward for ReachTV as we work to create the streaming television network of the future,” said Lynnwood Bobbins, ReachTV founder and CEO. “Our innovative business model creates more equitable partnerships for our partners and content creators, while serving our audience of travelers with the live sports and premium entertainment they crave.”

“This partnership with ReachTV provides additional opportunities for fans on the move to follow LIV Golf’s supercharged action, including live coverage of Friday competition in bars and restaurants throughout North America,” added Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer. “Our league is continually looking for innovative ways to connect the sport that we love with new audiences, and this partnership will give travelers more chances to catch many of golf’s biggest stars in action.”

Last month, LIV and the PGA rocked clubhouses across the country when it was revealed that the two orgs had agreed to merge. The surprise deal will have implications for golf’s TV partners, though the details of when and how their coverage will change are not yet clear, apart from the fact that this year’s LIV and PGA schedules will continue without adjustment.

The CW, now under the auspices of Nexstar Media Group, picked up rights to LIV starting this year as its entry into live sports programming. The PGA is in business with Disney/ESPN, NBCUniversal and Paramount, all of which took a pass on LIV rights when they became available upon the circuit’s launch in 2022.

In the meantime, a Senate subcommittee is investigating the merger and has set its first hearing for July 11. PGA Tour COO Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne will testify. The panel will probe the merger, citing its impact on the future of the sport as well its implications for Saudi Arabia’s influence in the U.S.

LIV, which had lured several of the PGA Tour’s top players to its side as part of the bitter feud with the PGA, is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.