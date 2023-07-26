Lisa Rinna Reacts To Albert Alarr Misconduct Probe: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Work Environment “Was Disgusting”

Lisa Rinna is speaking out about her experience working on Days of Our Lives following our report on the misconduct investigation into the show’s longtime director/co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Stories (Daily Mail published the screenshot you can see below), Rinna recalled a recent experience when she returned to reprise her Billie Reed character on the show working under Alarr, describing the work environment as “disgusting.”

Writing “Karma is a bitch” atop a photo of Alarr and referring to the Deadline story, Rinna added: “Well, this took a long time. Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.”

Deadline has reached out to Rinna’s reps for comment.

Rinna portrayed Billie Reed on Days from 1992-95, then returned to reprise the role several times, in 2002-03, 2012-13 and for a few episodes in 2018. She most recently played the character in 2021.

As Deadline reported, there have been issues with Alarr’s behavior since he joined the soap, but things escalated after he was named co-executive producer in 2015. Multiple DoOL insiders said Alarr has been abusive, making people feel uncomfortable and humiliated, according to the Deadline report.

RELATED: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Died From Alcohol Abuse

“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the production company said in a statement to Deadline. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

RELATED: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Bill Hayes Celebrates 98th Birthday On Set Of Peacock Soap

The company did not elaborate what these actions are, citing a confidential employee matter. However, Alarr remained in his co-EP and director roles, sparking outrage among cast and crew aware of the allegations and the investigation.