Lisa Marie Presley Cause Of Death Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley’s official cause of death came from complications of a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office,

The full toxicology report has not been released yet by that office, leaving open the possibility of other contributing factors.

Lisa Marie Presley was the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried. She died in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital. She was 54 and was buried at her father’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Presley’s residence in Calabasas, CA upon receiving a call that someone in the house was suffering from a cardiac arrest. Fire department medics arrived, too, and after administrating treatment to stabilize Presley, took her to a local hospital in nearby West Hills.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla had attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills two days prior to her death to support Austin Butler, who won the Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his portrayal of the title character in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, about the King of Rock and Roll. Lisa Marie also was at Warner Bros’ Elvis birthday event Sunday at L.A.’s Formosa Cafe with her daughter, actress Riley Keough.

A singer-songwriter in her own right, Presley was just 9 years old when her father, a titanic figure in the history of music, died at 42 in 1977. Three years later, with the deaths of her grandfather and great-grandmother, Lisa Marie became the sole heir to the vast Presley estate.

Presley recorded three albums (To Whom It May Concern, 2003; Now What, 2005; and Storm & Grace, 2012.

