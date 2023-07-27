‘The Gathering’: Channel 4 Sets Cast For Drama From ‘Line Of Duty’ Producer World Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has set cast for The Gathering, the show from Line of Duty producer World Productions about a violent attack on a teenage girl during a rave.

Boiling Point star Vinette Robinson is aboard the series, which is award-winning novelist Helen Walsh’s debut TV script, and filming has commenced.

BIFA-winner Robinson will play pushy mother Natalie and is joined by leads Eva Morgan and Sadie Soverall (Little Bone Lodge), who play Kelly and Jessica respectively. Also aboard are Warren Brown (Ten Pound Poms) as Kelly’s hard working single parent Paul, and Richard Coyle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as successful solicitor Jules, along with Sonny Walker (The Responder), Luca Kamleh- Chapman and Hebron Tedros.

Greenlit last year, The Gathering centers on the violent attack on a teenage girl in a tidal islet. Set on Merseyside and interrogating the ways in which today’s parents impose their agendas, the drama focuses on a group of teens from disparate backgrounds, each of whom could have committed the crime, along with their parents – who give equal cause for suspicion.

Walsh, who directed 2016 movie The Violators, said: “I’m thrilled to have a brilliant cast on board led by such established talent. Our young actors, many of whom are newcomers, have wowed us with their raw and heartfelt depictions of teenagers having to navigate adult problems in morally ambiguous worlds.”

The series was commissioned for Channel 4 by Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, and Gwawr Lloyd, Commissioning Editor, Drama. EPs are Simon Heath, Laura Cotton, Helen Walsh and Gareth Bryn for World Productions and the producer is Graham Drover. The director of episodes 1, 2, 5 and 6 will be Bryn (Line of Duty) and Amanda Blue (Maternal) is helming 3 and 4. ITV Studios is handling international distribution.

The series is Line of Duty producer World’s first Channel 4 show since 2017, when it was behind Born to Kill.