Linda Yaccarino Calls Twitter Rebrand To X “A Second Chance To Make Another Big Impression”

Linda Yaccarino is sharing her take on the rebrand to X after Elon Musk dropped the news over the weekend on the social media platform.

Musk posted on Twitter that Twitter was not going to be known as Twitter anymore and would now be called X. The Tesla owner said he was going to introduce an interim logo for the platform sometime on Sunday, July 23 with the x.com domain pointing to twitter.com.

Yaccarino says the rebrand is the opportunity to make another first impression as the company seeks to be a hub for everything.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” she tweeted. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

She continued, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Yaccarino said that everyone has “pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential” with X able to “do that and more.”

“We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” she added. “There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

