Lee Sang Eun Dies: Popular Korean Singer Found Dead Shortly Before Performance

Popular Korean singer Lee Sang Eun was found dead on July 6 shortly before a performance, according to police reports.

The 46-year-old singer was found unresponsive in a washroom right before her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

No foul play is suspected, but police are still investigating and no cause of death has been established.

Lee was scheduled to perform as a part of a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between England and Honam.

Lee Sang Eun graduated from Seoul National University and went to Mannes School Of Music in New York for her Master’s degree.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.