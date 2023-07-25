LeBron James’ Son Bronny James In Stable Condition, Out Of ICU Following Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, basketball standout and the eldest son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest Monday during a practice session at USC and is now in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The 18-year-old Bronny is entering his freshman year at USC. A four-star recruit, he was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, CA in 2023. He ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings and was the sixth-rated point guard in the Class of 2023.

LeBron has spoken openly about wishing to play with his son in the NBA.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James told ESPN earlier this year. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”