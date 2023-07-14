Arrest Made In Drug Death Of Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez – Reports

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges in connection with the death earlier this month of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro.

Law enforcement sources have reported to multiple media outlets that Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday by New York City police officers and federal drug agents. She is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court today.

ABC News reported last night that Marks was taken into custody on federal drug distribution charges as part of “an ongoing probe by the New York City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

Although an official cause in Rodriguez’s July 2 death has not been disclosed, his mother Drena De Niro said in an Instagram post shortly after his death that “someone sold him fentanyl laced pills.”

Rodriguez, a sometime actor who had appeared in the 2018 A Star Is Born feature film, was found dead in an apartment in the Wall Street neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. Robert De Niro said at the time that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”

It was not clear Friday whether Marks had yet obtained or been assigned legal representation.