Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dies: Actor-Grandson Of Robert De Niro Was 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro who acted in A Star Is Born and Cabaret Maxime, has died. He was 19.

His death was announced Sunday by his mother Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert De Niro and the actor’s first wife Diahnne Abbott. Additional details regarding the death were not discolosed.

On an Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you . I’m so sorry my baby. I’m so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy.”

Rodriguez appeared with his mother in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, in which they played mother and son Paulette Stone and Leo Stone. The two also appeared as mother-son characters in Cabaret Maxime (2018) and The Collection (2005).

Responding on Instagram to Drena De Niro’s announcement, Goodfellas actor Debi Mazar wrote, “I have no words …I’m in shock. I’m so sorry… I love you both so much.”

Naomi Campbell wrote, “Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can’t imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss …I love you, always here for you.” Lee Daniels wrote, “Drena may GOD keep you in his arms.”