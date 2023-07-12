Late-Night Emmy Noms: ‘Last Week Tonight’, ‘The Daily Show’ & ‘The Late Show’ Lead Talk Show Pack

Jon Stewart may have replaced John Oliver in the Outstanding Talk Series category at the Emmys but HBO’s Last Week Tonight is still up for four awards.

Oliver was moved into the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category, giving The Problem With Jon Stewart a chance to compete with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Oliver’s new category partner Saturday Night Live has been nominated for nine awards, the same as last year, while A Black Lady Sketch Show has three, as the TV Academy continues to mix and match the traditional late-night talk shows and variety shows in a number of categories.

Of the nightly talk shows, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert lead the pack with three awards each.

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

Both shows are in the main Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series categories, while The Daily Show is up for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming for one of Jordan Klepper’s Trump turns, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is up for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

Noah called it “always so surreal” and thanks The Daily Show team, his Paramount family and Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Colbert congratulated his writers and director Jim Hoskinson as well as his “brilliant” staff. “Can’t wait to join you all again at the Ed Sullivan,” he added.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

For writing, Noah and Colbert’s teams will go up against Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Late Night With Seth Meyers and SNL. Last year, Oliver’s writers won in a field that also included A Black Lady Sketch Show.

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

Meyers said he was “honored” to be on such a list. “Today is a reminder that while being nominated is VERY nice it’s not as nice as doing a show every night. Here’s hoping writers from these shows and others can get back to work soon on a deal that’s fair,” he added.

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery

In terms of directing, Colbert’s helmer Hoskinson will go up against Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Problem With Jon Stewart and Saturday Night Live.

Last year, A Black Lady Sketch Show won this category, which also included Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers’ Corrections, a weekly YouTube series that features his Jackals alerting him to errors on his show, didn’t score a nomination this year, but he’ll be pleased his pal Tim Robinson did with I Think You Should Leave.

Instead, Meyers’ previous timeslot rival James Corden got one again for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which has regularly won the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series category and those shows will line up against Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma, Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training and Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question.