‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Takes On ‘SNL’ & ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ After Securing Scripted Variety Series Nom

John Oliver is officially taking on Saturday Night Live in the Emmys’ recently rebranded Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category.

Last Week Tonight with compete against the long-running NBC show as well as fellow HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show. Oliver’s show scored four noms total.

The category shift sees Oliver move out of competition against the likes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as new entry The Problem with Jon Stewart. It means that one of Last Week Tonight and SNL will have its consecutive winning streak broken at the awards.

Last Week Tonight has had seven consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, while SNL has won six years in a row, last losing to Key & Peele in 2016.

It also marks the last chance for TV Academy voters to fete A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is ending with its fourth season.

SNL scored nine overall nominations, the same as last year, which was a drop from 2021’s 21.

The new category has added a nomination from recent years, where it has been only two nominations with SNL and A Black Lady Sketch Show since 2020, when there were three with Drunk History. This is significantly down from the six nominations in 2019 that featured Documentary Now! and Who Is America?

The TV Academy’s rules meant that if a category scores between 8 and 19 submissions the number of submissions will be divided by four and rounded to the nearest whole number. This year that means three nominations from 12 submissions.

There had also been hope for series such as Hulu’s History of the World, Part II and Paramount+’s Inside Amy Schumer.